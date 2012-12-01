Why Milan, Roma will struggle to nab PSG outcast
27 January at 10:29There’s a problem with Roma and Milan’s courtship of Javier Pastore: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is very attached him, and won’t let him leave.
This news comes despite the glut of midfield talent (Julian Draxler, Lucas, Angel Di Maria, Gonçalo Guedes, Hatem Ben Arfa, Giovani Lo Celso) available to the Ligue 1 holders and Champions League hopefuls.
Pastore, 27, was actually on the chopping block in Paris, and isn’t in Coach Unai Emery’s plans, according to L’Equipe (via le10Sport).
Khelaifi gave the former Palermo man a new deal until 2019, the contract being signed in June 2015
Beyond AS Roma and AC Milan, the Argentine is also liked by a Chinese Premier League club, one that has offered him a stunning €20 million a year.
Pastore has played 144 Ligue 1 games, and has scored 25 goals in that time. He cost the Parisians €42m back in the summer of 2011, quite a rich coup for former club Palermo.
@EdoDalmonte
