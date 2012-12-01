There’s a problem with Roma and Milan’s courtship of Javier Pastore: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is very attached him, and won’t let him leave.

This news comes despite the glut of midfield talent (

Pastore, 27, was actually on the chopping block in Paris, and isn’t in Coach Unai Emery’s plans,

Khelaifi gave the former Palermo man a new deal until 2019, the contract being signed in June 2015

Beyond AS Roma and AC Milan, the Argentine is also liked by a Chinese Premier League club, one that has offered him a stunning

Pastore has played 144 Ligue 1 games, and has scored 25 goals in that time. He cost the Parisians €42m back in the summer of 2011, quite a rich coup for former club Palermo.

Julian Draxler, Lucas, Angel Di Maria, Gonçalo Guedes, Hatem Ben Arfa, Giovani Lo Celso) available to the Ligue 1 holders and Champions League hopefuls.€20 million a year.