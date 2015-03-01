​Why?

The Spanish midfielder seemed like an ideal target: good feet and tough tackling look like the ingredients that Milan’s midfield needs right now, but Jose Mourinho wants to keep his squad together.



Beyond that, the Special One did something last summer that made the scenario a lot harder: he extended the Basque talent’s deal by a year until 2019, exercising a clause that was in his deal.

Now Milan won’t be able to get him on a free, which was their original intention.

Herrere was the Matt Busby Player of the Year last season - as voted by the fans - but has found himself being pushed out of the starting lineup by Nemanja Matic among others.

The Serbian midfielder hasn’t exactly enjoyed a good season, playing only 873 minutes in the current Premier League campaign. Is he set to remain at Old Trafford another year?