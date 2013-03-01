Why Milinković-Savić would be a good signing for Man Utd

Manchester United continue to be linked with some of the finest youngsters that European football has to offer. One of these is Lazio star Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has been on the Old Trafford club’s radar for over a year now. Since joining the Roman club back in 2015, the Serbian midfielder has improved consistently, showing he has the requisite balance in his game which would allow him to compete at the very top level. So, what exactly would he offer to José Mourinho’s side should he move to the English Premier League.



Milinković-Savić is, in many respects, the complete midfielder. He can mix his game up and has the capacity to dominate the middle of the pitch regardless of the style of play imposed on him by the coach, as he has shown during his time in Serie A. One thing which will appeal greatly to the aforementioned Portuguese coach is his ability to slot seamlessly into several different formations. Again, he has proved this constantly under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi, who is certainly not afraid to switch between formations during a match.



The former Genk midfielder is adept in various midfield roles, in both defensive and attacking phases of play. He is comfortable playing deep, as he might be asked to do at the Red Devils within their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. That said, much of his best work at the Biancocelesti has been done in a more attack-minded role in which he has combined well with the likes of Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile. Given the freedom to take up intelligent positions between the lines, he has also mastered how to make darting late runs into the box within Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 and 3-4-2-1 systems.



However, should United pursue their interest further and opt to make a concrete bid for the supremely-talented 22-year-old, they must tread carefully with Aquile president Claudio Lotito, who is renowned as one of world football’s toughest negotiators. Clearly, he will not be allowed to leave the capital city for anything less than €60-70 million, so they must go in prepared to pay top dollar. Truth be told, SMS will be worth every penny spent on him as he really is one of the most exciting players in the game just now. As a certain Alessandro Del Piero said recently; any club would be lucky to have him in their ranks.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)