Why Pogba is thrilled with Coutinho’s move to Barca

Beyond the club and its fans, Barcelona’s acquisition has made ripples throughout the world. With the dust just beginning to settle, we’re getting a hazy picture of how the world soccer landscape will forever be altered by the €160 million transfer.



A major consequence of the deal is that Barcelona may no longer have the money to sign Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, a playmaker who’s been the center of speculation surrounding a move to the Catalan capital.



An example of a small consequence of the transfer is that Inter Milan will receive a modest sum of €2.5 million from the sum because they sold Coutinho to Liverpool for only £8.5 million back in 2013.



One person who will likely feel the effects of the transfer, on a personal level, is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. The former Juventus midfield made his high-profile move to Old Trafford in 2016. The €105 million price-tag has saddled him with enormous pressure to live up to the terms of his contract.



However, with Coutinho’s deal dwarfing his, attention will shift away from his contract and lift some weight off his shoulders.