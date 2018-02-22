Why Pogba’s Juventus return is not impossible: the details
20 April at 10:40Juventus are dreaming of taking Paul Pogba back to Turin and according to today’s edition of Tuttosport the dream of the bianconeri is not an impossible one.
Earlier last week Beppe Marotta confirmed that Juventus are seriously considering the return of Pogba. “We are working on everything, even on the mirages”, the Italian chiefs said.
Pogba became the most paid footballer two years ago when he swapped Juventus with Manchester United and even if the Frenchman’s salary is in the region of € 13 million-a-year, Juventus are still working on the player’s return in black and white.
Raiola could play a key part in Pogba’s Juventus return. As Tuttosport states, the Italian agent brought Ibra to Barcelona for a fee in region of € 70 million in summer 2009 but two years later he managed to take the Swede back to Italy (AC Milan) on a two-year loan deal with option to buy set to € 24 million.
A multiple year loan deal with option to buy seems to be the only way Juve can hope of signing the Frenchman in the summer.
In addition to that, Pogba would need to lower his salary if he wants to play for Juventus again. The player’s willpower will be decisive once again. Only Pogba can make Juventus dream come true.
