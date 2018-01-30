Why PSG and Man United target could decide to leave Real
30 January at 16:30If reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, Real Madrid superstar Isco could look to leave the club soon.
While the 25-year-old Isco became a star for the side during the fag end of last season and played a role in helping the club win the Champions League twice in a row. This season, he hasn't been a regular. He has made only 14 starts, scoring four times and assisting four times.
MD state that Isco is now considering his options at the club after not being granted the promise that Zinedine Zidane made to him when he penned a new deal this past summer. The Spaniard was guaranteed regular match-time on his contract renewal and the fact that he was a regular during the last few months of last season convinced him into renewing the deal.
And Isco can force an exit, if he doesn't start for the Los Blancos in the upcoming Champions League Round of 16 clashes against Real Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
