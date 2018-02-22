There are Barça fans who prefer an Atlético victory over Real Madrid in tomorrow's derby at the Bernabéu, however, there are also fans of the Catalan club that want the opposite.

Many Barca fans would enjoy seeing Real Madrid lose tomorrow, given the rivalry between both clubs. However, that would also delay the celebration of the title. Therefore, many Barca fans are in favour of a draw, increasing the chances of celebrating the title even earlier.

Furthermore, some Real Madrid fans don't want a victory tomorrow, as that could mean that Barcelona would celebrate the title after 'El Clasico', which of course would be devastating for the Merengues.



With that said, the derby tomorrow will be extremely important for the continuation of this season. It also remains to be seen if Barcelona can continue their streak, going up against Leganes, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Deportivo before Real Madrid awaits in May.