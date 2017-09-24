Why Real Madrid and Man Utd are very interested in knowing Dele Alli’s next agent
25 September at 13:40Real Madrid and Manchester Untied are closely monitoring the situation of Tottenham star Dele Alli. The Englishman will soon choose his new agent and Fox Sports quotes The Mirror claiming that either Jorge Mendes or Mino Raiola could be appointed as the Englishman’s next representative.
Alli has recently signed a contract extension with Tottenham and the Premier League giants could soon offer him a new deal as well.
Alli could be offered a new € 6 million-a-year deal to become Spurs’ highest earner alongside Harry Kane. The future of Alli in North London, however, could be in doubt as the two super agents have already ‘promised’ the England superstar to move somewhere else in the future.
Jorge Mendes, in fact, is very well linked with Real Madrid and would offer Alli to move to the Bernabeu if he hires him as his new agent. Mino Raiola, on the contrary, has better links with Manchester United and would do anything to take his possible new client to the Old Trafford in the future.
Go to comments