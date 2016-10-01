Why Real Madrid could choose Dybala over Neymar in the summer
25 January at 21:00Real Madrid chiefs are preparing a summer revolution that may see Zinedine Zidane and a few veterans of the Merengues leave the club.
Our reporter in Madrid Giorgio Baratto can confirm Mauricio Pochettino and Joaquin Low are both on the Merengues’ shortlist to replace the struggling Zidane. After the home loss to Leganes in the Copa del Rey yesterday night, the Frenchman admitted to be aware that his job depends on games against Psg in Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo may also be on his way out of the Bernabeu if Real Madrid receive the right offer and Florentino Perez wants a new big name to join Los Blancos. Neymar is obviously the first name that comes to mind and it is no coincidence the Brazilian tops Florentino wish-list.
The Brazilian, however, is not going to be an easy target to sign. Neymar would cost Real Madrid € 250 million or even more and Psg will be unwilling to sell their star after only one year spent in Paris.
Negotiations to sign Neymar would be pretty complicated for Real Madrid and even if the player pushes to leave in the summer, Psg may not let him go as most of other European clubs do.
That’s why Real Madrid may decide to activate their plan B: Paulo Dybala. The Argentinean ace is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and negotiations may be easier if the player demands to leave Juve in the summer. Beppe Marotta has always claimed that the Old Lady does not keep unhappy players in her squad. Dybala holds the key to his future: if he asks to join Real in the summer, Juve cmay accept to sell him for a fair offer.
