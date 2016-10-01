Why Salah to Real Madrid may block Roma's plan for Vazquez
12 December at 11:50As we reported last week, Real Madrid are considering a shocking swoop for Liverpool lightning rod Mohamed Salah. Now, according to Don Balon, those discussions have entered a more intense phase.
Per the Spanish media outlet, Florentino Perez is willing to include Lucas Vazquez in any deal for the African Player of The Year. The Spanish winger is out-of-favor with French manager Zinedine Zidane, and Real Madrid brass think the best solution, for both parties, is to ship him out of the Spanish capital.
Vazquez’s name has been linked to many top teams in the world, as they have noticed his slide down the Madrid depth chart. Most notably, AS Roma’s esteemed sporting director, Monchi, has been keeping an eye on him. The former Sevilla executive is very familiar with his talent, and thinks Roma may be able to unlock his full potential.
Now, it could be his highest-profile sale at Roma that may block a move for Vazquez.
