Why signing Chelsea target Morata is almost impossible dream for AC Milan
05 May at 13:45Chelsea and AC Milan have emerged as serious contenders for Real Madrid star striker Alvaro Morata who is rumoured to be considering leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season as he wants to get more game time away from the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not playing Morata on a regular basis and the former Juve star wants to leave his childhood club in the summer.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the 24-year-old, so much so the Italian recommended Juventus to sign Morata in 2014 but the duo has never worked together due to the manager’s decision to resign as Juve coach at the beginning of the 2014/15 campaign.
AC Milan have also been in talks with the player’s entourage but signing Morata is almost an impossible dream for the Serie A giants.
Real Madrid, in fact, are planning to sell Morata for a fee exceeding € 60 million, a price-tag that AC Milan may not be able to match as their transfer kitty will be around € 130-150 million. In addition to that Antonio Conte’s Chelsea can offer the former Juve star the Champions League spotlight.
