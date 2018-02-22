Beware the wounded animal, or in this case, the injured football team, as Juventus take on Spurs at Wembley aiming to bounce back from the 2-2 draw in Turin last month.



In a scenario that is reminiscent of last December, when the Old Lady travelled to the San Paolo to face Napoli, Juventus are not favourites to win the game and are carrying several injuries to some of their big stars.









The most notable of these is striker Gonzalo Higuain; the Argentine frontman will be in the starting XI at Wembley having just returned from an ankle injury and in this evening’s press-conference, coach Massimo Allegri confirmed that if he wasn’t fit, there was no way he would be included in the starting line-up.

Cast your mind back to that December night in Naples, when Higuain played despite a hand injury and scored the only goal of what could still be a title defining win.



A player who was absent that night and will also be watching from the stands tomorrow is Mario Mandzukic. The big Croat has been ruled out with a muscle problem.



Allegri looks set to start with almost the same formation as the one that beat Napoli, the only exception being Alex Sandro, who is likely to start ahead of Kwadwo Asamoah.



Juventus fans will be hoping that history repeats itself in London tomorrow evening.