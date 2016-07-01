Danny Rose is in high demand and the North London club are aware of potential suitors that are out there. Manchester City look to be in pole-position but

Spurs defenderis in high demand and the North London club are aware of potential suitors that are out there. Manchester City look to be in pole-position but The Mirror explains that the club’s £50M price-tag could be more than just bad news for Pep Guardiola.

With out of favour Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw looking to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer, Spurs looked to be his number one choice but now chairman Daniel Levy has asked for a huge amount for his current England international, it could scare off Manchester City leaving the 26-year-old in place at White Hart Lane next season.



21-year-old Shaw has fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho who has been very critical of the player’s attitude and desire. Former Reds player Phil Neville recently stated that the England man needed to get away from the club to rekindle his career and Spurs looked like the perfect fit. This latest news however, could spell problems on both sides of Manchester.