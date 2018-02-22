Why Torino will find it very tough to sign Balotelli
08 May at 12:15CalcioMercato can reveal that Serie A side Torino will find it very tough to sign their striker target Mario Balotelli.
The 27-year-old Italian Balotelli has recovered his lost spark during his stay at Ligue 1 side Nice and has even emerged as a target for Serie A clubs. This season, the former Manchester City and Inter Milan man has scored 16 times in the league, having appeared 26 times for Nice and scoring six times in seven appearances for the club in the Europa League this season.
CalcioMercato can reveal that while Torino president Cairo Urbano has expressed his interest in signing Balotelli, the club will find it tough to sign the striker in the upcoming summer.
While Balotelli has already made it clear that he wants to move back to the Serie A, his wage demands are a problem and he'd have to lower his demands, if he wants a move to Torino. He currently earns about 5 million euros per season, while the club from Turin can't afford that.
Andrea Belotti is the club's highest earner and earns 1.5 million euros per season only. More so, Torino aren't qualifying for any European competition and that will not help at all in signing Balotelli.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments