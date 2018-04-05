Why unhappy Barcelona star could choose Spurs or Liverpool over AC Milan
05 April at 15:25Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is unhappy with life at the Nou Camp. The Portuguese ace has never been a regular starter at Barcelona and for this reason he will be leaving the club in the summer.
Mundo Deportivo confirms the former Valencia star has already decided to leave Barcelona. According to the Catalan paper Andre Gomes is a transfer target of AC Milan although the player would prefer a move to the Premier League.
Tottenham and Liverpool have previously been linked with signing Andre Gomes and the player’s interest in a future move to the Premier League is good news for both Premier League giants who will need midfield reinforcement at the end of the season.
Moussa Dembélé, in fact, may leave North London as his contract expires in 2019. The Belgian is a transfer target of Juventus. The Old Lady has also offered a contract to Liverpool ace Emre Can.
AC Milan, however, can still hope to sign the player in the summer as chiefs of the San Siro hierarchy are on very good terms with the Portuguese’s midfielder Jorge Mendes.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
