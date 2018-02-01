Why was Marouane Fellaini substituted against Tottenham?
01 February at 17:15Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini had lasted only seven minutes after coming on during the club's 2-0 loss to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley yesterday.
It was Christian Eriksen who had scored in only the 11th second of the game and a Phil Jones own-goal had doubled Spurs' lead before half-time. While Tottenham deserved the win, Fellaini's substitution was a really surprising moment of the game.
As per Marca, Experts have said that the Belgian did make an error before he was substituted for Ander Herrera, but Jose Mourinho told reporters after the game that it happened due to an injury that the former Everton man had sustained. The former Chelsea man said: "After a couple of minutes, he was injured. "
"It is always the same thing, the lateral ligament. I don't think its a big thing, but he was immediately feeling something and telling us that he could not carry on."
The 29-year-old midfielder is yet to extend his deal at Manchester United and his current one expires this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
