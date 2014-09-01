Premier League basement club may hold the key to Brazilian striker Gabigol’s future despite not being interested in buying him. The Hammers are however, showing interest in Mexican striker Raul Jimenez currently at Benfica and Portuguese daily Record states that if the Premier League side agree a deal to take him to the London Stadium to join his international team-mate Javier Hernandez, then Gabigol will be heading to the Lisbon giants.





The 20-year-old frontman is desperate to kick start his career elsewhere after a forgettable year in Italy and Benfica have already agreed to take him on-loan for the remainder of the current campaign, if they can off-load Jimenez. The Lisbon side need to make cuts on the payroll and according to Record , cannot afford to bring the former Santos man in without first making a sale.

Gabigol has found game-time almost impossible at the San Siro and under new boss Luciano Spalletti, faces another bleak winter if he remains with the Nerrazzuri.