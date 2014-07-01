A 2-2 home draw against Valencia last weekend has highlighted some behind the scenes problems at Real Madrid. Reports from Spain suggest that coach Zinedine Zidane’s seemingly favourable relationship with fellow countryman Karim Benzema is causing a little dressing-room unrest at the Santiago Bernabeu.





Spanish portal Don Balon claims that it was Benzema who put pressure on Zidane to off-load Alvaro Morata this summer with the Spaniard eventually arriving at Chelsea. The report goes on to state that the 29-year-old Benzema was instrumental in forcing Morata out of the club and continues by claiming that Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vaquez have also suffered some less than favourable treatment from the French striker.

21-year-old Asensio has been in sparkling form already this term and his superb free-kick rescued a point last weekend. Now Real President Florentino Perez could be about to get involved and with rumours of a potential split between Benzema and the club, the patron is understood to be ready to considers the players future.



Maybe this news may have come too late for possible suitors to make their move for the player; Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a huge admirer, but Benzema’s time in the Spanish capital may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.