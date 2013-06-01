Wife of FC Bayers star Lewandowski reveals his next club

The wife of FC Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed where she and her husband would like to live and move in the not too distant future.



In an interview with Business Insider, she is quoted as saying that: "I think that we will pass some time the United States. We dream of living in Los Angeles and I think that we will be able to realize our dream in a few years. We hope that Robert can finish his career in a club in Los Angeles so our dream can become reality"