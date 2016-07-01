If there is one couple in Italian football that everybody knows, it’s the ever present social media duo of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. The Inter striker and his wife rarely go a month without catching headlines for one reason or another, and Wanda’s message today reverberates a sentiment that many Inter fans would consider. The wife of the Inter and Argentine striker said at an event today in Milan: "Icardi forever Inter's captain? It's my dream, we hope so. Mauro wants to stay here to win with the Nerazzurri shirt."