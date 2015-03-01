James Rodriguez’s wife has made some revealing statements about her husband’s current situation, claiming that he’s ‘super happy’ in Spain, but also that he will make a decision ‘when he has to’.

He has been linked to Manchester United, Inter and Liverpool.

The Real Madrid star has struggled for playing time, despite coming on recently to score the momentary equaliser (2-2) against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Catalans went on to win 3-2 thanks to a Lionel Messi stunner.

Rodriguez has repeatedly expressed frustration at his limited role in the capital, which is in stark contrast to the

"James is very focused, it is a very personal decision,"

"He is happy, but when he has to make the decision, he will do so.”

Many teams like the youngster,

"I cannot promise anything, but James wants to continue with Real Madrid and I love Madrid too, I am really happy in Spain and I want to stay here.

"He is super happy, always working and trying to improve himself, to do what he has to do.

"Obviously I want him to play more, to say that wouldn't be a lie."