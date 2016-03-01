The transfer of Leonardo Bonucci to Milan was perhaps the most discussed of the whole summer in Serie A. After the first photos of the national defender in the Rossoneri's shirt, and with the captain's armband on his arm, everything comes back to reasons for his move from Turin to Milan. To explain this is decision is Bonucci’s wife, Martina Maccari, who was interviewed by Rai Radio 1 on ‘Un giorno de Pecora’.

ABOUT THE CAPTAINCY - "My husband captain of Milan, I won’t hide it, I'm not used yet, maybe he is not either. He has chosen to come to Milan in absolute autonomy. I simply stayed by his side, like any good wife."

ON ALLEGRI - "His decision has not been the result of a quarrel with Max Allegri. In the professional field, I think a balance is paramount between all parts. Leonardo has chosen to go away because of the vicissitudes with the environment, but now he is quiet and tries to give the most for this new adventure."

LORENZO FAN OF 'GALLO' - "At least there will not be a derby in the family," jokes Bonucci's wife, ironizing on the club faith of their son Lorenzo, a five-year-old fan of Belotti. "Sometimes Andrea and Lorenzo meet in the center of Turin."

LIGHT MESSAGE - "Now I want a gift". And on the typical celebration of number 19, "In our family is a daily gesture. The meaning? Rinse your mouth."