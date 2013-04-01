Wife says future of Man Utd target ‘does not depend on her’
27 April at 15:25The future of Napoli star Dries Mertens is up in the air with the Belgium striker who is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester Untied. The Red Devils are reportedly open to offer the Belgian € 4.5 million-a-year to move to the Old Trafford in the summer and the player’s wife Kat Kkerkhofs is believed to have a big role in his husband’s final decision.
Napoli have offered Mertens a contract extension but his wife was thought to be pushing for the Belgian to leave Naples at the end of the season.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Mertens’ wife would not mind staying in Naples next year and it is the player who is still in two minds and does not know whether to sign a new contract with Napoli or leave the club at the end of the season.
According to today’s edition of Il Mattino (via IamNaples), Mertens’ wife is not happy with insults of Napoli fans on her Instagram profile. “I do not decide where Dries will play next season”, the player’s wife keep telling her closest friends.
The question now is: is this a good or bad news for Manchester United and José Mourinho?
Go to comments