Wijnaldum claims Liverpool don’t fear Olimpico crowd

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum talked to media from Rome on Tuesday afternoon, on the eve of the Reds’ return Champions League clash against Roma.



The Premier League giants won the Anfield Road opener for 5-2 and are the clear favorites to qualify for the Champions League final.



“We’ve done nothing special to prepare for this game”, the 27-year-old said.



“We’re doing the same things we usually do, the same routine. We are not one step away from the final. Either we step into the final or we don’t go at all. Roma are a very good team and they’ve already proved it. We must very careful. Both teams will play with no fear and with plenty of faith.”



“I know the atmosphere will be amazing but we have no fears [about the Olimpico crowd]. We are not worried, we’ve already faced top clubs that were on a losing position.”



“Sean Cox? We didn’t know what happened before the game [last week]. We found it out the following day. Everybody was really sad. People should not risk their life for a football game what happened is just disgusting.”

