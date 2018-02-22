Georginio Wijnaldum isn’t letting his allegiance to Liverpool cloud his judgement.

The Dutch international said in an interview with ESPN that he would also consider voting for Kevin De Bruyne or Harry Kane for PFA Player of the Year.

He also recognized that team-mate Mo Salah is a worthy winner, the 25-year-old scoring 35 goals and making ten assists in all competitions for the Reds this season.

His move from Roma (which cost Liverpool only 42 million) has turned out to be a resounding success.

"I haven't voted yet but, if I had to choose, I would probably vote for De Bruyne or Kane”, Wijnaldum said.

"Mo Salah has had a wonderful year, the same with Kevin De Bruyne. Mo has scored a lot of goals, De Bruyne has scored a lot of goals and given a lot of assists.

"They are both very important for their team, so it's fair enough that one of those two would win it.

"I think Harry Kane could win it also. He has a lot goals this season."