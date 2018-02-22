Will Dybala move to PSG if Neymar joins Real Madrid?
02 March at 15:00According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, there is tension in the air between Neymar and the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy. The Ligue 1 leaders are not happy at having lost their best player until the end of the season after he opted to undergo surgery on his ankle.
PSG coach Unai Emery repeatedly stated that there was no need for the former Barcelona star to be operated on, but he and his bosses were effectively overruled by the player and medical staff who work with the Brazil national team.
The fact Neymar appears to have given priority to his country over Les Parisiens has not gone down well with the club and many of its supporters. He will not play again until the beginning of May, while it remains possible he will leave the French capital this summer in order to join Real Madrid.
Should he leave, one of PSG’s main priorities would be to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, whose brother/agent previously offered him to Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s cash rich club. This did of course infuriate the Bianconeri, who will no doubt await a call from Paris if and when Neymar does depart.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
