Neymar is convinced that Manchester United are preparing to pay his buyout clause to take him away from Barcelona. The Daily Record, which explains how the Brazilian striker told some of his friends that the Red Devils would be ready to pay the 200 million EUR buyout provided in his contract with the Blaugrana. If the acquisition was to take place, it would be the most expensive transfer in market history.

Neymar is no stranger to sensational transfer headlines. His constant connection with Manchester City in the past is one of the reasons Barca decided to slap such an enormous clause on the striker. Repeatedly tipped as one of the best players in the world, it would be just another summer transfer for the Red Devils who forked out over 100 million EUR last year for Paul Pogba. After losing Ibrahimovic to a serious knee injury, Mourinho must now rethink his strategy for next season and who better to bring in than Neymar. The Brazilian is not only a force on the field, but his draw for merchandising is equally appealing.