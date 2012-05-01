Nearly a year after his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, the Pogba deal continues to be debated. The return of French talent to the Red Devils (for 105 million EUR, the most expensive transfer of football history) was in fact the subject of a FIFA investigation. Which, according to some Football Leaks documents in possession of l’Espresso, demanded a fine for the Bianconero club, who would have used a "third party" in the deal, an option not allowed by the rules of the International Federation.

‘RAIOLA’ CLAUSE - This third party would be Mino Raiola, agent of Pogba, who in the deal has collected 49 million EUR: 27 paid by Juve and 19.4 from United and the remaining 2.6 million formally due to Pogba, but eventually sold out by the English club. The decision will be a presented via a disciplinary commission, but according to the allegation, President Andrea Agnelli and Juve have violated the rule prohibiting agreements with "third parties", promising compensation payable in relation to the future sale of a footballer.