Wilmots set for Bundesliga return, former Belgium Coach linked to Gladbach job
21 December at 16:59It appears that Marc Wilmots could find himself a new job after all.
Recently dumped by Belgium's national team after Euro 2016, the former Schalke 04 star is now being linked to the Borussia Monchengladbach job, recently vacated by the sacked André Schubert.
Numerous sources have the former Disables Rouges gaffer in the running alongside David Wagner of Huddersfield, not to mention former Wolfsburg Coach Dieter Hecking.
Though director of sport Max Eiberl has stated that the Bundesliga strugglers want “someone who can work with youngsters”, he has also denied chasing Wagner, who is also reported to have refused, anyway.
Wilmots hasn't been much in demand since departing Belgium, his team going down with all hands to a less-talented (but far better organised) Wales side in the quarter finals of this summer's European Championships.
Hecking, for his part, recently led Wolfsburg to second place in the 2014-2015 Bundesliga, only to be sacked earlier this season with the club struggling at the bottom, and coming off an eighth-placed finish in the previous campaign.
