With Hazard’s future in mind, Chelsea hope Real Madrid fire Zidane

An unprecedented La Liga season finds Real Madrid an astonishing 16 points behind leaders Barcelona in mid January. At just 32 points, Los Blancos sit only three points ahead of Sevilla for the fourth and final Champions League spot from Spain. Their stunning position has been the center of rumors about the future of manager Zinedine Zidane.



Indeed, the reigning world Manager of the Year, who’s led Real Madrid to two consecutive Club World Cup championships, is on the hot seat in Spains capital. Such is life in La Liga.



His future is of concern and speculation outside of Spain as well. Executives at Stamford Bridge are watching his future with a keen eye. Surprisingly, despite persistent rumors about the future of their own manager, Antonio Conte, their interest isn’t about his future availability for work. They’re more interested in the future of, arguably, their brightest star, Eden Hazard.



The Belgian international has been on Zidane’s radar for some time, and the Frenchman is hopeful Real Madrid will make a summer move for Hazard. Sensing the impending threat from abroad, Chelsea has been quick to renegotiate his contract to make a move away from London more lucrative for the club.



Few clubs in the world are capable of matching Hazard’s value. Real Madrid is certainly one of those very few clubs. Chelsea are hopeful that their continued struggles will lead to a change in tactics, which will lead to a shift in interest from Hazard.