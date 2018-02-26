The Ligue 1 leaders have just found out that star player Neymar will miss the return leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

He fractured a metatarsal in the run-up to the game, going down in the second half of a 3-0 derby win over Marseille.

​Now, Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte confirm that Marquinhos could also miss the game.



The Selecao star and former Roma defender is “in serious doubt”.

The Barcelona and Manchester United target is reported to have sustained a thigh injury in the game. PSG play the Champions League holders next Tuesday, and are two goals behind after losing the first leg 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real themselves aren’t perfect, with reports indicating that Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all at risk too, with the Brazilian especially believed to be a write-off, triggering a frenzy as the Chamartin side tries to scramble to cover the left with the (relatively) inexperienced Theo Hernandez.