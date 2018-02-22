Antonio Conte will make it very hard to Chelsea to sack him, according to the Mirror’s John Cross.

The former Juventus boss is going to demand a payoff exceeding

10.2 million, as well as publicly proclaiming his loyalty to the club.

Recently backed by former winger Joe Cole - who argued that the players wanted to keep him - the Italian appears to be surrounded on all sides, with owner Roman Abramovich wanting to replace him.

Yet while the names of Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique are circulating, Conte is determined to stay.

The former Juventus Coach has won a Premier League title, and is now set to face Manchester United for a chance at winning the FA Cup.

The Italian is on particularly thin ice now that Maurizio Sarri has been linked to Chelsea, and is reportedly taking English lessons, while Conte himself is being linked to a number of prestigious clubs on the continent.