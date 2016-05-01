Witsel, from the rupture with Juve to the truth on his contract: the latest details

Witsel was inches away from Juve last summer but then things changed and a move failed to happen. Witsel then promised Juve that he was still going to join them but complications have occured and a deal has now totally collapsed between Juve and Zenit.



DOUBLE PROBLEM - Witsel is tired of waiting. He has been pushing Zenit to find a January deal with Juve but talks between both clubs haven't produced much. Juve had offered Zenit 6 million euros plus bonuses but the Russian club don't need the money and turned down the offer. The Zenit ownership said no because of principles. Juve then tried to get him as a free-agent for next summer as they were willing to offer him a 3.5 million euros plus bonuses annual salary but there is now a second problem: China. Witsel is tired of waiting for Juve as a move to China is now likely ....



SIPG HAVE ALSO BEEN SURPASSED - In the past few days, Shangai SIPG's André Villas-Boas had contacted the player as he knows him well ( he coached him during his Zenit days). The Chinese club had been working on a deal for Witsel as they wanted to know if the player had signed a pre-agreement with Juve or not : in the end it was only talks as nobody ever put pen to paper. Villas-Boas club aren't the only ones on him as Fabio Cannavaro's Tianjin have also been strongly interested in him too recently and have offered him an important 3 year contract as they are now inches away from getting him. First Juve, then Shangai SIPG, in the end it seems like it is Fabio Cannavaro's Tianjin who have convinced Witsel ....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)