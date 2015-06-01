Axel Witsel made it very clear that rejecting Juventus was a difficult decision, but hopes to support the Bianconeri in their upcoming Champions League campaign.

The Belgian international was long being linked to a move to Turin, himself saying that it was only a matter of when he joined the Serie A giants, not if.

Recent events took a different turn, however, with the 27-year-old accepting a huge €18 million a year salary from Chinese club Tianjin, Coached by former Juventus man Fabio Cannavaro.

“It was a very difficult decision to make because on one side I had a top club like Juventus,” he

The Belgian signed a four year deal, which includes €2m more in bonuses. Zenit were paid €20m, far higher than the €6m Juventus had offered.

Witsel was far more gracious than certain angry Bianconeri fans have been, saying that “Juventus’ directors always acted like gentlemen and I can only thank them for that.

“I'll support Juventus and hope they can win the Champions League.

“And who knows? Maybe our paths will cross in future…”