Witsel: turning down ‘gentlemanly’ Juventus was a very difficult decision
02 January at 15:30Axel Witsel made it very clear that rejecting Juventus was a difficult decision, but hopes to support the Bianconeri in their upcoming Champions League campaign.
The Belgian international was long being linked to a move to Turin, himself saying that it was only a matter of when he joined the Serie A giants, not if.
Recent events took a different turn, however, with the 27-year-old accepting a huge €18 million a year salary from Chinese club Tianjin, Coached by former Juventus man Fabio Cannavaro.
“It was a very difficult decision to make because on one side I had a top club like Juventus,” he told Tuttosport (via SportMediaset), “but on the other there was an offer I couldn't say no to, both for my own future and that of my family".
The Belgian signed a four year deal, which includes €2m more in bonuses. Zenit were paid €20m, far higher than the €6m Juventus had offered.
Witsel was far more gracious than certain angry Bianconeri fans have been, saying that “Juventus’ directors always acted like gentlemen and I can only thank them for that.
“I'll support Juventus and hope they can win the Champions League.
“And who knows? Maybe our paths will cross in future…”
Share on