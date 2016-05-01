Wolves coach keen to reunite with AC Milan star next season
06 February at 19:45English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as a viable contender to secure the services of AC Milan striker André Silva, who has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Everton.
Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo is reportedly keen to work with the 22-year-old again, having coached him during his lone season in charge of FC Porto. Indeed, the pair share the same agent – Jorge Mendes, of course – and this could help facilitate a deal should the Molineux side achieve promotion to the Premier League.
A move to the West Midlands would also provide Silva with the opportunity to play alongside former teammates Rúben Neves, Diogo Jota and Willy Boly, as well as compatriots Roderick Miranda, Ivan Cavaleiro and Hélder Costa.
The club’s Chinese owners Fosun are determined to qualify for European competition within a few years, so investing in high profile players such as Silva would come as no surprise.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
