In a match that should be key in deciding who gets the automatic place for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, Spain host Italy at the Santiago Bernabeu in the stand-out fixture of this round of qualifying fixtures. Both teams go into the match level on 16 points and the Spaniards will be favourites to take the vital three points. The reverse fixture finished in a 1-1 draw in Turin.



TEAM NEWS:



David Villa is back in the Spanish squad for the first time in three years but is unlikely to be a starter in coach Julen Lopetegui’s opening formation. No more surprises are expected with the hosts expected to line-up in their usual 4-3-3 formation.

The visitors on the other hand, will be without experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini who is out with a calf injury. Reports in Italy suggest that coach Gian Piero Ventura will scrap his favoured 4-4-2 system in favour of a three-man back-line.

PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Spain (4-3-3) Gea; Alba, Ramos, Pique, Carvajal; Iniesta, Busquets, Isco; Silva, Morata, Pedro



Italy (4-4-2) Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Barzagli, Cont; Insigne, Rossi, Verratti, Candreva; Immobile, Belotti









Steve Mitchell (@barafundler)