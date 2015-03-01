Italy and Albania meet in Sicily this evening in the teams' first competitive match against each other. They have met once before, when Italy managed a narrow 1-0 win in a friendly back in November 2014. Stefano Okaka was the man who scored the only goal at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genoa. Both countries are looking push for qualification to the World Cup in Russia 2018, currently Italy sit behind group leaders Spain on goal difference whilst Albania are in fourth.





Italy CT Giampiero Ventura has named a youthful looking squad with first time call ups for Atalanta wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola, Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini and Danilo D’Ambrosio and a surprise inclusion in the shape of SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret, who is impressing in Serie B whilst on loan from Udinese. Manolo Gabbiadini was included in the original squad but withdrew with injury and was replaced by Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna another first time call up.





Albania are coached by Italian Gianni De Biasi and will be no push over, qualification for their first ever tournament in the 2016 European championships is testament to their progress. The Albanians have players with an intimate knowledge of Italy with Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Freddie Veseli (Empoli), Arlind Ajeti (Torino) Elsied Hysaj (Napoli) Migjen Basha (Bari) and Ledian Memushaj (Pescara) all plying their trade on the Peninsula.

Formation wise the two teams will likely be at the opposite ends of the spectrum, Ventura is most likely to line up with a 4-2-4 system, whilst Di Biasi will most likely line up in a 4-1-4-1 system.

Two opposite formations with perhaps two opposite intentions, Italy will consider anything less than a win a massive disappointment as they look to keep the pressure on group leaders Spain. While being able to bring home something from the Stadio Renzo Barbera will be considered a success for De Biasi and his team as they look to keep in touch with Italy in second place and a possible play-off berth. Albania are looking to bounce back after suffering a disappointing home defeat to Israel in the last qualification match after a good start to their campaign with wins against Romania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti will most probably lead the line for the Azzurri having combined for seven goals so far in the campaign. Both are enjoying excellent seasons for their clubs and coupled with probably Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva out wide the Azzurri carry plenty of attacking threat.



Italy's probable starting line-up:



Buffon; Zappacosta, Barzagli, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Verratti, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne.







Mark Neale