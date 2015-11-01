World Cup for clubs: Al Jazira give Real Madrid a hard time but Bale scores the winner...

A win is a win but Real Madrid had a difficult time indeed! Zidane's club ended up beating Al Jazira by a 2-1 score line as they will now play against Gremio in the World Cup for clubs finals. Going back to the Real Madrid- Al Jazira game, los Blancos clearly dominated the game but Al Jazira fought hard and gave them a very difficult time. The squad that is owned by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour actually surprised everyone by taking the lead in this game. With pretty much one of their only attacks of the first half, Romarinho beat Navas as they went into half-time with the lead.



BALE CAME UP BIG - The second half started with a bang as Al Jazira went up by two goals. The joy didn't last very long as the VAR called Boussoufa's goal off for offside. Real Madrid then woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo tied the game up at one moments later and Real Madrid then hit two posts. Al Jazira resisted up until the 81st minute of play but then conceded the winning goal. Gareth Bale, who had just entered the pitch, scored the game winner as Zidane's club will now be playing against Gremio in the finals.



Score: Al Jazira-Real Madrid 1-2

(41' Romarinho (A), 53' Ronaldo (R), 81' Bale (R) )