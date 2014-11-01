His fantastic start to the new campaign at Everton has had people clamouring for Wayne Rooney to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming inetrnationals. The 31-year-old, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, looked set to depart the international scene but two goals in two Premier League games for The Toffees could mean Rooney is in line to make a surprise comeback for the Three Lions.



Not everyone agrees that he should return however, and former England striker and World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst thinks that the players time at international level is over and that England need to move on.





In an interview quoted in The Express , Hurst explained that; “He has made some bold decisions and the bold one he can make is to say it’s the end of Wayne Rooney’s international career. He has been an absolutely fantastic player. At club level he wasn’t playing regularly for Manchester United last season, which is an indication – and if you are not playing regularly at club level you certainly should not represent England”.

“I wouldn’t necessary call it a bold decision to not play Wayne Rooney any more, but if I were in charge of the national team I would call Wayne up and say: ‘Thanks very much’.”



"He has been a fantastic player, one of the greatest players in this country, but old Father Time – and I have been there as a striker – comes where you lose a bit of sharpness and I think his time playing for England is over.”