Would Alli be sent off with VAR?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is once again at the centre of a media storm because of a very poor challenge; this time on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. The England international tackled late – the ball long gone – and appeared to leave his studs in on the former Wolfsburg man. This is just one in the very long line of similar incidents he has been involved in since joining the North London side.



City boss Pep Guardiola is one of several high-profile figures within the game who have condemned the challenges made by Alli, as well as his club and international teammate Harry Kane. The Catalan tactician said: “it was a dangerous action.”



The 21-year-old’s latest horror tackle has brought up the VAR debate in England again, with many suggesting referee Craig Pawson would have been left with no choice but to send him off if he had the benefit of watching the incident again.



As former referee Graham Poll said live on BT Sport: “Dele Alli’s worst the worst one of them all. He goes over the ball and I think he is meaning to hurt him. That is definitely a red card.”



The general consensus is that Alli should have been dealt with more harshly at the time, and so there is little doubt he would have been red carded if VAR had been implemented in the Premier League.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)