Would VAR have come to Liverpool’s rescue against Spurs?
04 February at 21:05VAR is an issue which continues to be the subject of much debate within the English Premier League bubble. Indeed, it is clear from the discussion taking place on social media tonight that some feel it could have made a positive difference to today’s controversial match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
The away side were awarded two penalties late in the match, one of which was converted by Harry Kane. This allowed Spurs to take home a point they might not have done otherwise. Reds manager Jürgen Klopp was infuriated by referee Jon Moss’ decisions. Indeed, the German said during his post-match interview that he felt the 47-year-old official wanted to be centre of attention, though replays indicate that neither penalty was as controversial as they may have seemed on first glance.
Virgil van Dijk made contact – albeit very slight – which the referee deemed enough to send Érik Lamela to the floor. It is entirely plausible he could have reached the same conclusion with the benefit of seeing the incident again and again. In any case, Kane duly converted and Klopp is fuming with what he sees as a complete injustice. Would VAR have led to a different outcome. Possibly, though it’s highly unlikely.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
