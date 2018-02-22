Arsenal are certainly showing some great signs of team spirit, despite their catastrophic season.

The Gunners didn’t enjoy a good first half against Stoke, prompting boos from the Emirates stadium and fears that they would find themselves even further behind in the Premier League table, where the North Londoners are currently sixth.

Instead, a second-half brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang calmed any fears the crowd might have, and things only got better after that for the Gunners: Alexandre Lacazette returned from injury, coming on with half an hour to go.

Soon after, Arsenal earned a penalty… allowing Auba to net his hat-trick. Instead, he handed the ball over to Lacazette, who was able to make it 3-0, and take his EPL total to double figures.

Not only did the Gabonese international rush to celebrate his team-mate, he later explained his generous act by saying that

Not bad!

“I know that Laca is back and I scored twice, I think it's good for his confidence and that's why.”