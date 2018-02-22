Bayern Munich sound like they will lose Robert Lewandowski this summer, if the latest Sky report is accurate.

The Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United target is expected to hand in a transfer request to the Bavarian giants.

Recent news indicated that the Polish superstar has replaced his agent of ten years with Pini Zahavi, who got back into the big time last summer by helping Neymar move to Barcelona for a massive

222 million, himself pocketing

35m of it.

Bayern are not known for selling their players if they don’t want to, seeing as he has scored a massive 139 goals in 181 games.

SportBILD journalist Christian Falk has gone even further, saying that Bayern’s lack of reply to these rumours is a telling sign. Having never met a microphone they didn’t like, the Bavarian front office is keeping mum because, Falk claims, they know they will lose the 29-year-old.

“The Bayern bosses are silent for good reason: they know perfectly well that Lewandowski wants to leave in the summer and it is not just the media that take the subject seriously.”