Xabi Alonso ‘dreams’ of coaching Liverpool
11 January at 16:10Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso has released a very interesting interview with Talk Sport to reveal what he wants to do know that his coaching career is over.
The Spaniard hanged his boots at the end of the last campaign and is now on the verge of beginning his managerial career.
The former Spain International has also revealed which club he’d like to coach the most: "It would be a dream to train Liverpool one day, the club means a lot to me but first I need to prepare and prove myself. Then we need to see if our paths cross”, Xabi told TalkSport (via Sky Sports).
Xabi, however, admitted that his former teammate Steven Gerrard may have move chances to replace Klopp at Anfield Road: "I think he will have the opportunity first which is logical," he said.
The 36-year-old has 210 appearances 18 goals and nine assists with Liverpool which is the second team he has played the most game with after Real Madrid (236 games).
