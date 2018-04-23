Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid can hurt Bayern at any time
23 April at 19:50It’s not easy for Xabi Alonso to pick a winner between two former clubs.
With Real Madrid and Bayern Munich entering the penultimate phase of the Champions League, the Basque playmaker – who also played for fellow semi-finalists Liverpool – believes that Real can strike at any time.
“The first leg is very important despite the surprises that happened in the quarter finals and for that reason football is so entertaining," said Alonso.
"Bayern pressure a lot at the Allianz and Madrid will have to suffer. Bayern will have to watch out for the counterattacks from Madrid and they can score a goal with a half chance.
"The blocks are important and if you have a weakness in any area then that can be fundamental in deciding the tie. In both sides there are players that shine in the big games.
Xabi Alonso did seem to hint that Real had the edge, however, when he spoke about Arturo Vidal’s absence.
"This is very important, he has a lot of heart and he is one of those that stands out in the big games," continued Alonso.
"He is a tough competitor, motivates the team and is top level footballer but they also have James, Thiago, Javi Martinez and Muller."
