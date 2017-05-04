Xavi rejects chance to return to Barcelona
04 May at 17:25Barcelona legend Xavi has rejected a chance to return to the Camp Nou, according to a report of Radio Barcelona (via As).
The Barcelona-based Radio reports Xavi was offered the chance to coach Barcelona B squad which is has been managed by Gerard Lopez since 2015. Xavi has reportedly informed his former club that he prefers to stay in Qatar and play for his current club at Al-Saad.
According to various reports in Spain, Xavi could have replaced Luis Enrique as Barcelona head coach but the LaLiga giants have apparently not offered their star the senior Barcelona job.
Xavi won 27 trophies during his playing career at Barcelona. The former Spain star played 743 games with the blaugrana netting 84 goals and registering 164 assists.
Barcelona are still looking for a replacement of Luiz Enrique. Everton boss Ronald Koeman has recently revealed he dreams of coaching his former club, whilst Laurent Blanc is said to have been contacted by executives of the Camp Nou hierarchy.
Go to comments