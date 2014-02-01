Yann Karamoh: a star is born

Inter’s hard-fought victory against Bologna yesterday afternoon will be remembered as the day the Nerazzurri brought an end to a disastrous run of results which saw them go seventy days without a win. However, in years to come, there is a good chance Sunday 11th February 2018 will also be revered as the day a future star of the game truly announced himself on the world stage.



Unsurprisingly, his sublime second half strike into the helpless Antonio Mirante’s net went viral last night. It was a thing of beauty. In truth, once the Rossoblu had equalised midway through the first had via Rodrigo Palacio, only one man in a black and blue shirt ever looked likely to produce that moment of quality to regain the lead.



While the majority of the San Siro faithful had reached the end of their tether with most of the players on show – certainly Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović – the French teenager was still able to get them off their seats with the type of pacy and direct running which has been sorely lacking at Inter for several years. In truth, despite the victory, the determination shown by him and João Cancelo was one of very few bright spots on an otherwise dreary display.



What’s more, there have been calls for Antonio Candreva to be dropped for several weeks now. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated, and infuriated, by the lack of quality he has shown throughout the team’s dismal run of form. As evidenced by his outstanding performance against Roberto Donadoni’s side, there is absolutely no doubt that Karamoh should start against Genoa at the Marassi on Saturday night.



It is vital that he is now given a chance to build his confidence further and for Luciano Spalletti to confirm his faith in him to deliver for the team on a more consistent basis going forward. He provided more excitement yesterday than Candreva has for several months, which is why he must be handed the keys to unlock a stubborn Grifone defence come the weekend.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)