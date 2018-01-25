It may be hard to believe, but at some point in time both Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi were rookies just hoping to get a chance with the senior Roma squad.



The club reminded us of this reality when they commemorated the 15th anniversary of De Rossi’s debut for the Giallorossi. In 2003, the midfielder, under the tutelage of Fabio Capello, took the pitch in the shirt of his hometown for the first time in Roma’s 2-0 loss to Calcio Como.



He has since gone on to play more than 400 matches and win a World Cup.

On this day in 2003, a teenage midfielder named Daniele De Rossi made his Serie A debut for the club...

On this day in 2003, a teenage midfielder named Daniele De Rossi made his Serie A debut for the club...