Chelsea fans are really giving Tiemoue Bakayoko a hard time right now.

The Blues’ midfielder was one of the worst players on the field as Antonio Conte’s men went down to a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford on Sunday.

And earning two quick-fire yellow cards for consecutive fouls on Etienne Capoue and Richarlison only fanned the flames further, Chelsea fans yelling “

The French international is considered to have been a poor signing, joining from Monaco

He has added two Premier League goals since, but his tendency to give the ball away has angered many fans, who don’t believe that he adds anything to the midfield.

Furthermore, Chelsea fans are now regretting the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester, as he is considered to be an upgrade over Bakayoko.

As much as Bakayoko has been poor this season this isn't acceptable from Chelsea fans pic.twitter.com/Z65lU2CoUR — Lewis (@CarefreeLewisG) February 5, 2018

you’re f****** s***” as he left the pitch only 30 minutes into the defeat.for €40 million after helping the Principality team make a deep Champions League run.