Liverpool are thinking of recruiting Alejandro Gomez to replace Philippe Coutinho,

The Argentine has had a couple of sensational seasons with Atalanta, scoring 25 goals as of the start of the 2015-2016 campaign, including 16 last season.

The 29-year-old is a low-cost solution, but someone who has the trickiness to make a difference. Then again, the Reds haven’t really made a move for him yet.

Coutinho left for Barcelona for a massive

160 million, and Liverpool look to be spending at least that on Virgil Van Dijk (who cost just under

85m) and Naby Keita, whose move to England they are trying to move forward.

This may explain why the Reds want Gomez, who has been a bit of a social media phenomenon in recent years,

Yet Tuttosport confirm that the Orobici’s president, Antonio Percassi, plans to refuse any offer.

@EdoDalmonte