10 January at 13:25Liverpool are thinking of recruiting Alejandro Gomez to replace Philippe Coutinho, Tuttosport claim.
The Argentine has had a couple of sensational seasons with Atalanta, scoring 25 goals as of the start of the 2015-2016 campaign, including 16 last season.
The 29-year-old is a low-cost solution, but someone who has the trickiness to make a difference. Then again, the Reds haven’t really made a move for him yet.
Coutinho left for Barcelona for a massive €160 million, and Liverpool look to be spending at least that on Virgil Van Dijk (who cost just under €85m) and Naby Keita, whose move to England they are trying to move forward.
This may explain why the Reds want Gomez, who has been a bit of a social media phenomenon in recent years, even starring in his own music video.
Yet Tuttosport confirm that the Orobici’s president, Antonio Percassi, plans to refuse any offer.
